Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.75) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $645.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.24 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 171.49% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.17) earnings per share.

Hawaiian Stock Down 4.9 %

HA traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.27. 668,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,205. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $14.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.39.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Hawaiian from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

About Hawaiian

(Get Free Report)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.