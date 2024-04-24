Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on FVI. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of FVI opened at C$6.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.51. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of C$3.56 and a 12 month high of C$6.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.69. The firm has a market cap of C$1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of C$361.23 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 48,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.41, for a total value of C$313,375.65. In related news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 48,900 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.41, for a total transaction of C$313,375.65. Also, Senior Officer David Whittle sold 5,421 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total value of C$26,617.11. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.