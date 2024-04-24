Foster & Motley Inc. Trims Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,570 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,075 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 8.2% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,842 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $208,479.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,265,175.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,173 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $190,262.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,323.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $208,479.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,265,175.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,302 shares of company stock valued at $8,005,602. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNPR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE JNPR opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.70.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.63%.

About Juniper Networks

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.