HC Wainwright Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$17.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.64 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 0.53%.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Performance

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Shares of TSE:ASM opened at C$0.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$126.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.00 and a beta of 1.98. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$0.57 and a 12 month high of C$1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

(Get Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.