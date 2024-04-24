IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Declares Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:DYFI)

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1085 per share on Thursday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DYFI opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.78. IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $25.20.

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (DYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests broadly across various sectors of the fixed income markets around the world. Investment could include debt securities of various maturities and credit quality.

