RWA Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

NASDAQ VTWG opened at $183.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.09. The stock has a market cap of $871.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $148.12 and a 12-month high of $199.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

