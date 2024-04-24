ABN AMRO Bank (AAVMY) to Issue Dividend of $0.76 on June 11th

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.7646 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This is a boost from ABN AMRO Bank’s previous dividend of $0.53.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.00. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $17.88.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

