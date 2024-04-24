ABN AMRO Bank (AAVMY) to Issue Dividend of $0.76 on June 11th

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.7646 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This is a boost from ABN AMRO Bank’s previous dividend of $0.53.
ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance
Shares of ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.00. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $17.88.
ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ABN AMRO Bank
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 Technologies to Challenge NAND Flash Dominance in AI
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Is Zoom Video Stock Getting Too Cheap to Pass Up?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Packaging Corporation of America: Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.