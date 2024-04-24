Basf Se (BASFY) to Issue Dividend of $0.66 on May 10th

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.6594 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, May 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This is a boost from Basf’s previous dividend of $0.64.
Shares of Basf stock opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.33, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.30. Basf has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.
