44,056 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Bought by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $52.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.20. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.89 and a fifty-two week high of $53.74.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

