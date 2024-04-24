RWA Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 395.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,392 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Meritas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP stock opened at $105.89 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

