Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Position Lifted by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 384.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,702 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.85.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $135.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.55. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

