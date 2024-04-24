iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,464 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.4% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 37,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield FTC Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenfield FTC Inc. now owns 286,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,615,000 after buying an additional 151,554 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,508,000 after buying an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 49,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock remained flat at $77.85 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,097,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,103,354. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.35. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $80.06.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

