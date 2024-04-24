iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $98.78

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $98.78 and last traded at $98.40, with a volume of 273827 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

