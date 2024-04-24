iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $118.98

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $118.98 and last traded at $120.29, with a volume of 26542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.41.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.06 and its 200-day moving average is $113.15. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 339,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 261,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 244,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,923 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 66.0% in the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 83,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 33,233 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.