Jennison Associates LLC Has $59.41 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,030,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034,777 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.15% of Johnson Controls International worth $59,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.8 %

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $65.17 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.