LKQ Co. (LKQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on May 30th

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

LKQ has a payout ratio of 26.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LKQ to earn $4.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Stock Performance

LKQ stock opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. LKQ has a 1 year low of $41.46 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.36.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LKQ will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,087,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LKQ

About LKQ

(Get Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.