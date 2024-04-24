Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Invests $2.74 Million in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,000. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF comprises 1.9% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned about 2.05% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BINC. Emory University acquired a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,235,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,324,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,379,000.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BINC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.83. 75,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,601. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.62. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.54 and a 12 month high of $52.62.

About BlackRock Flexible Income ETF

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

