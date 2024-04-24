Meter Governance Price Down 1.5% This Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $51.30 million and $272,955.56 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $1.43 or 0.00002224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,539,405 coins and its circulating supply is 35,919,203 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,533,032 with 35,914,431 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.45259688 USD and is down -4.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $317,387.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

