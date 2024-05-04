M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $31,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Unilever by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Unilever Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,413,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,891. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.69.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

