100 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Acquired by Signature Resources Capital Management LLC

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27,076.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 653,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,396,000 after purchasing an additional 650,918 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,693,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,842,192,000 after purchasing an additional 412,383 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,719,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $556,295,000 after purchasing an additional 255,690 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $64,070,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 612,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,101,000 after acquiring an additional 180,674 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.04.
The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $5.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $438.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,406,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,859. The company has a fifty day moving average of $404.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.23. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $442.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $142.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,330 shares of company stock worth $11,713,578. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The Goldman Sachs Group Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.
