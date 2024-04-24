Nervos Network (CKB) Trading Down 11.4% Over Last Week

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $835.09 million and approximately $100.59 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,006.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.20 or 0.00753351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.02 or 0.00131274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008985 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00041774 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.04 or 0.00185985 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00051892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.71 or 0.00107350 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,708,433,495 coins and its circulating supply is 44,023,536,179 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.