Northrim BanCorp (NRIM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, April 25th.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.05). Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $33.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.60 million. On average, analysts expect Northrim BanCorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $46.18 on Wednesday. Northrim BanCorp has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $59.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $253.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.34%.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

