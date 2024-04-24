PROG (NYSE:PRG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.850-3.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. PROG also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.85-3.10 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on PROG in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised PROG from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.60.

PROG Price Performance

Shares of PROG stock opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 2.08. PROG has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $44.81.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. PROG had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PROG will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

PROG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. PROG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Featured Stories

