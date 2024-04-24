QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Gap Down to $58.36

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.36, but opened at $56.75. QCR shares last traded at $56.40, with a volume of 17,231 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QCRH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on QCR from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on QCR from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on QCR from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.95.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $141.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.83 million. QCR had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

In other QCR news, CEO Larry J. Helling acquired 1,000 shares of QCR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 6,791 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $414,251.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,442,623. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 6.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 2.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

