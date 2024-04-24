Safe (SAFE) Price Up 7.5% Over Last Week

Safe (SAFE) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Safe has a market cap of $44.55 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Safe has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.14 or 0.00003340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00088931 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00036630 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00013275 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000155 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001532 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 2.14020209 USD and is up 7.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

