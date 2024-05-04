BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EGF)

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 14.0% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $10.19.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.