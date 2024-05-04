Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys 243 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,876 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Shell by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shell by 1.0% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Shell by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

SHEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shares of SHEL opened at $72.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $232.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.05. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $73.94.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

