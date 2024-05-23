Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 9 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2,361.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,909,000 after acquiring an additional 75,784 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 48,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Lisman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,198.50, for a total transaction of $9,588,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 11 shares of company stock worth $5,950 and have sold 48,203 shares worth $59,138,425. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,327.44.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,326.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.21 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,246.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1,118.26. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $768.05 and a 52 week high of $1,340.97.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.96 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

