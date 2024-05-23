11,705 Shares in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in JFrog by 10.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,032,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,344,000 after purchasing an additional 679,007 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in JFrog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,086,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JFrog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,661,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JFrog in the third quarter worth approximately $7,908,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in JFrog in the third quarter worth approximately $5,960,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $33.46 on Thursday. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $48.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.63 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FROG. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JFrog

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

In other JFrog news, Director Yossi Sela sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $210,204.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 375,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,455,067.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $26,553.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,447.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $210,204.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,515 shares in the company, valued at $16,455,067.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,455 shares of company stock valued at $8,282,794 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.