The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EL. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 517.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 39,082 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $819,000. YCG LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. YCG LLC now owns 178,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,068,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,411,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,776,000 after purchasing an additional 381,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $130.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.58 and its 200-day moving average is $138.54. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $204.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.