Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAT. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 474,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after acquiring an additional 34,247 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,679,000 after purchasing an additional 59,047 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 9,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,421,000.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FMAT opened at $50.51 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $52.77. The company has a market capitalization of $510.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.79.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

