AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ACQ. Acumen Capital downgraded AutoCanada from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$24.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their target price on AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cormark set a C$35.00 price target on shares of AutoCanada in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$22.95.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACQ

AutoCanada Stock Performance

Shares of ACQ opened at C$20.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$479.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.60. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$15.14 and a 1 year high of C$27.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.44.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.43 billion. AutoCanada had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 10.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 3.0424469 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoCanada news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$23.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,740.00. Insiders have acquired 34,650 shares of company stock valued at $885,855 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoCanada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.