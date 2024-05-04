Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Given a C$34.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 price objective on Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FIL. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Filo Mining from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bankshares set a C$35.00 target price on Filo Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Filo Mining from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.42.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIL

Filo Mining Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CVE:FIL opened at C$8.97 on Friday. Filo Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Filo Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.