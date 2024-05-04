BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MUC stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.74. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $11.30.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

