Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 39,233 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 92.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,233 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

BATS ITB opened at $107.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.