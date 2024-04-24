Schnieders Capital Management LLC Buys 4,900 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 74.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter worth $216,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter valued at $241,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter valued at about $357,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $33.30. 109,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,381. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.30.

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.12%.

NXRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

View Our Latest Report on NXRT

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.