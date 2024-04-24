Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $610,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,283 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,254,000 after acquiring an additional 873,181 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in PayPal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,767,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $687,902,000 after purchasing an additional 78,105 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,930 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PayPal by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,906,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $286,835,000 after purchasing an additional 215,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in PayPal by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,174,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $244,042,000 after purchasing an additional 355,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,769,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,277,262. The stock has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.04. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

