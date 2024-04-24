Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 14 Per Share

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share on Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Serica Energy’s previous dividend of $9.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SQZ opened at GBX 192 ($2.37) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 185.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 208.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £755.44 million, a PE ratio of 269.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.43. Serica Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 166 ($2.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 271.77 ($3.36). The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84.

In other Serica Energy news, insider Sian Lloyd acquired 2,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £3,953.18 ($4,882.88). In other news, insider Martin Copeland bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of £34,010 ($42,008.40). Also, insider Sian Lloyd acquired 2,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £3,953.18 ($4,882.88). In the last three months, insiders bought 138,369 shares of company stock valued at $25,371,238. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

