SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 1,470 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $251.92. 325,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,746,542. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $259.00. The firm has a market cap of $186.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Danaher’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.90%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

