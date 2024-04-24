Strategic Education (STRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The health services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $302.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.48 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect Strategic Education to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Strategic Education Stock Up 0.5 %

Strategic Education stock opened at $99.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.69. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $111.95.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $1,230,591.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,488,850.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Strategic Education news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $356,262.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,886,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $1,230,591.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,359 shares in the company, valued at $15,488,850.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Strategic Education currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.25.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

