Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.70 per share for the quarter.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM opened at C$85.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$75.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$70.86. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$59.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$88.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.537 dividend. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 39.74%.

AEM has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$97.50.

Get Our Latest Report on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.