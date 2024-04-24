Capital One Financial Comments on VICI Properties Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) – Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for VICI Properties in a report issued on Wednesday, April 17th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Guglielmo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for VICI Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.36.

VICI Properties Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $28.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.62. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $34.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of VICI Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 77.7% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 87.4% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1,888.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 455.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 66.94%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

