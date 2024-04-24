Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Trisura Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 18th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick expects that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s FY2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Trisura Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.63.

TSE:TSU opened at C$42.55 on Monday. Trisura Group has a one year low of C$29.05 and a one year high of C$44.83. The company has a market cap of C$2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$754.95 million for the quarter. Trisura Group had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

In related news, Director Michael Beasley sold 38,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.28, for a total transaction of C$1,680,022.05. In related news, Director Michael Beasley sold 38,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.28, for a total transaction of C$1,680,022.05. Also, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 55,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.23, for a total transaction of C$2,399,837.72. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,825 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,283. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

