FTAI Aviation (FTAI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect FTAI Aviation to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.72. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 223.80%. The business had revenue of $312.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect FTAI Aviation to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FTAI opened at $72.69 on Wednesday. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $26.58 and a 52-week high of $73.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FTAI shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

