TransUnion (TRU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect TransUnion to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TransUnion to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TransUnion Stock Up 2.8 %

TRU opened at $69.50 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $82.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.64, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.61.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRU. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransUnion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.47.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $943,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,883.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $943,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,883.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $144,307.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,105,548.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,538. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

