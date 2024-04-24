Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Increased by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,604,000 after purchasing an additional 28,831 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $239.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.89. The company has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

