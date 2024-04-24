Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Motco grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $5.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $464.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,249,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,518,796. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.95. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $370.92 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

