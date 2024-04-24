GAMMA Investing LLC Takes $1.35 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,772 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,109,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,548,451,000 after buying an additional 1,624,453 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Intel by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 74,762,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,657,799,000 after buying an additional 4,226,790 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Intel by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,003,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,635,434,000 after buying an additional 1,626,127 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Intel by 18.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,720,686 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,376,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Intel by 13.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,788,068 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.28. 46,719,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,893,191. The company has a market cap of $144.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.37. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

