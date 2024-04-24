Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $515,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,516,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,816,000 after buying an additional 823,520 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CAH traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.37. 2,477,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,276,904. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.56 and a fifty-two week high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

