Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb to post earnings of ($4.51) per share for the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb has set its FY 2024 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $7.10-7.40 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Redburn Atlantic cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

